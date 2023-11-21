Rolling Stones to headline New Orleans Jazz Fest 2024

NEW ORLEANS - A legendary rock and roll group, the Rolling Stones, is coming to New Orleans to headline Jazz Fest 2024.

The Rolling Stones will headline a two-weekend-long festival in New Orleans in 2024.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., and the full festival lineup will be announced in January.

Additionally, a limited number of tickets just to see the Rolling Stones will go on sale in advance for Louisiana residents. Sales for these tickets will run from Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. to Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m..

For more information, visit the Jazz Fest website here.