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Roberts United Methodist Church hosts Small Business and Entrepreneurship Round-Up

1 hour 51 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, July 18 2026 Jul 18, 2026 July 18, 2026 3:11 PM July 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Roberts United Methodist Church held its Small Business and Entrepreneurship Round-Up event on Saturday, connecting residents to local businesses. 

The free family-friendly event gave residents an opportunity to shop, eat and connect as they explored several types of small businesses in the area, including sweets and treats, crafts, books and decor and professional and community services. 

"We have businesses from around the Denham Springs and Baton Rouge area that are here to highlight the services that they provide," said Daphne Donaldson, Chair of the Education Committee for the church. "We're trying to support small businesses in the community and that's what we're doing this for."

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The small business event is the first in a series with a health fair scheduled for October. 

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