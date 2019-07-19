Roadway now open after train derailment reported in Gonzales

GONZALES - A Gonzales roadway is back open after a train derailment.

The train derailment was reported before 5:30 a.m. on Ashland Road. Authorities previously closed the roadway at Distribution Lane between LA 30 and LA 75. The roadway was back open before 6 a.m.

Ashland Rd is back open at Distributors road, after train derailment — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 19, 2019

The cause of the derailment hasn't been released. Details about the crash are limited.