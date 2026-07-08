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Residents wake up Wednesday morning to find water flooding St. Katherine Avenue, surrounding streets
BATON ROUGE — Residents woke up Wednesday morning to find water flooding St. Katherine Avenue and surrounding streets.
According to residents, a car struck a fire hydrant near the corner of St. Katherine and Hammond Street on Sunday. A resident then called the Baton Rouge Water Company, which said that crews would not be able to come out to the area for another two days.
On Wednesday, however, the area was flooded.
Residents told WBRZ that they can't even flush their toilets.
Around 1 p.m., BR Water crews were wading through deep water and using pumps to remedy the flooding situation
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WBRZ has reached out to city-parish officials to learn more about what happened.
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