Residents still feeling the heat, waiting for power restoration from Saturday's storms

BATON ROUGE - Storms that brought hail and strong winds through Louisiana knocked out power to more than 6,000 of homes and businesses in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday night.

Many had their electricity restored overnight, but that wasn't the case for everyone.

"I've got a young family. So we've been out trying to check out what's going on," resident Tyler Gray said.

Sunday afternoon, workers were on Highland Road in front of University Baptist Church repairing the damage from the previous nights storm.

"Yesterday a storm blew through and caused a limb to fall," Jared Townsend a repairman said.

With the excessive heat warning through the weekend, families were doing whatever they could to keep cool.

"We've actually been driving around trying to enjoy the air conditioner," Gray said.

People went to restaurants and grocery stores, but some businesses were still feeling the effects of the storm too.

"We're trying to rush and get the public electricity," Townsend said.

For now, people in the in the area are staying hopeful that their air conditioner will kick back on soon.

"It's been tough, and if it doesn't come back on soon, we were talking about going to a movie," Gray said.