Residents in small Ascension Parish town say they are overlooked, struggling following Hurricane Francine

MODESTE — A week after the destruction Hurricane Francine caused, some residents are still trying to recover.

Residents in a small Ascension Parish community called Modeste, which is between White Castle and Donaldsonville, say they are struggling to recover from the storm and they have not received much help.

Many of the residents didn't receive power until Sunday, and some still are without power.

Belinda Pouche lives in Modeste, and she said that she and her neighbors were severely impacted by the storm, yet they are still seeking help.

“I think that people forget that we’re Donaldsonville as well. You know a little rural part of Donaldsonville but nobody came out," Pouche said.

Linda Hampton is another resident who lives in Modeste, and she said that the storm caused damage to her mobile home. She said many of her neighbors also have damage to their homes, and they have yet to get any help.

“Nobody came and helped. We got people up here white, black, Puerto Rican. I’m speaking for all of us,” Hampton said.

Sherry White saw how her community was impacted by the storm, so she took matters into her own hands by posting community members on TikTok.

"This was day three when the video was taken and as a result, we still have not received any services up here. We were without electricity. We were without water and this is a community that's made up of elderly and disabled individuals," White said.

She said she wanted everyone to know how her community is living still days after the storm.

"We’re a community that loves each other, and all I’m trying to do is get the word out that at one point we were suffering and didn’t have. Yes, the resources are coming in now but 5 days later," White said.

President Biden approved Louisiana's request for a major disaster declaration late Monday night, allowing those most impacted by Hurricane Francine to apply for federal assistance.

Ascension Parish, is one of several parishes listed to receive federal assistance.

"We know that we're going to get some help because trying to do it yourself you're already devastated because of your loss, and you're just trying to rebuild and do everything. It's hard," Pouche said.