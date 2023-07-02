91°
Rescue attempts for driver of submerged car unsuccessful in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Attempts to rescue an occupant of a submerged car in Livingston Parish were unsuccessful late Saturday night.
Authorities say the crash occurred on Highway 22, north of Old River Road, shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Witnesses on the scene reported a car with an occupant still inside entered the water.
Despite attempts from rescue swimmers and bystanders, officials say they were unable to retrieve the occupant due to the depth of the water.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office dive team was able to make the recovery around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
It is currently unclear what caused the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation.
