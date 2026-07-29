Reports say Waffle House is opening its first restaurant in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE — Waffle House has filed construction permits to start work on the restaurant chain's first location in Prairieville, the Baton Rouge Business Report writes.

The business journal reports that the 1,840 sq. ft. building will be located on Commerce Centre Drive near the intersection of Airline Highway and La. 42.

According to the Business Report, a sales agreement dictates that the owners of the nearby Commerce Centre Shopping Center will not buy, sell or lease any space to 15 restaurant chains. These include competitors like IHOP, Cracker Barrel and Denny’s, as well as fast-food eateries like Bojangles, Popeyes and Whataburger.

In the Capital Area alone, Waffle House operates 20 restaurants.