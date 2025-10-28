Latest Weather Blog
Report: Shaq's $180,000 Range Rover stolen while being transported to LSU for Texas A&M game
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — A $180,000 Range Rover that Shaquille O'Neal was having transported to Louisiana for his visit to Tiger Stadium was stolen while in transport from Georgia, CBS News reports.
O'Neal, an LSU alumnus and NBA legend, was having the custom 2025 Range Rover delivered to Baton Rouge for use at the LSU-Texas A&M game on Oct. 25, but the car never made it to Baton Rouge.
According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, the car was fraudulently removed from a business in the Dahlonega area on Monday, Oct. 20. A spokesperson for the California-based shop that customized the car said the company arranged for transport through FirstLine Trucking LLC, which later claimed it had been hacked.
CBS News reported that O'Neal's Range Rover had passed through several hands before disappearing somewhere in the Atlanta area.
The auto shop who did work on the car said they have never had their cars stolen and that they are working with officials to recover the Range Rover, with a $10,000 reward being offered.
