REPORT: Ole Miss files lawsuit against 2 LSU football players over unpaid buyouts

Princewill Umanmielen (left), Devin Harper (right), LSU Football

BATON ROUGE - Ole Miss sued two former football players who transferred to LSU over unpaid buyouts, On3 reported.

Earlier in July, Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter said defensive end Princewill Umanmielen and offensive lineman Devin Harper have not paid their buyout for approximately six months. Now, the school has taken action against the players.

According to On3, the civil complaints against the offensive lineman and defensive end include seeking nearly $1 million between the both. Both suits are complaints of a breach of contract concerning the transfers of both players to LSU.

Ole Miss issued a statement saying the players signed revenue sharing agreements that required them to pay the university a pre-determined amount of money if they were to transfer before "fulfilling their commitment." Ole Miss also said the university attempted to "amicably resolve this matter prior to filing."

At the time of his commitment to LSU, Princewill Umanmielen was the No. 1 ranked defensive end in the transfer portal, according to On3's ranking.