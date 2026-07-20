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REPORT: LSU cancels home/home series with Arizona State for 2029-30 seasons
BATON ROUGE - LSU has reportedly canceled their home/home series for the 2029-2030 seasons with Arizona State, first reported by Brett McMurphy of On3.
LSU cancels 2-game home/home series with Arizona State in 2029-30, sources told @On3 https://t.co/6r1QFCBfHS— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 20, 2026
The decision comes just days after LSU announced future non-conference opponents from the 2027-2030 seasons.
The decision comes after other SEC schools also cancel future matchups with Power Four opponents due to the league now enforcing a nine-game conference schedule.
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