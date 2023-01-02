Report: Helicopter wreckage found in Gulf after crash last week

GALLIANO, La. - Search crews have located what appears to be the remains of a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf while taking off from an oil rig last week. So far, there has been no sign of the four occupants who went missing after the crash.

The wreck happened Thursday, Dec. 29 as the aircraft was taking off from a rig about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana.

On Monday, WLOX cited one victim's family saying that the wreckage was located after a search crew went out to the rig. Only one person on board, David Scarborough, has been identified at this time.

As of Monday afternoon, no bodies have been recovered.

According to a report from the Times-Picayune, the helicopter was owned by Rotorcraft Leasing Co., a Louisiana-based company that had at least two other major wrecks involving its aircraft in 2022.

According to federal records, the first happened Jan. 14, when a helicopter crashed into a marsh near Houma, killing two people. On Dec. 15, the Coast Guard responded to another helicopter crash in the Gulf where three occupants were rescued.

Rotorcraft has not publicly commented in wake of the most recent crash.