69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

REPORT: Gov. Jeff Landry to suspend May primary to redraw congressional map

2 hours 28 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 10:36 PM April 29, 2026 in News
Source: The Washington Post
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry plans to suspend next month’s primary elections so state lawmakers can pass a new congressional map, the Washington Post reported.

The Washington Post said Landry told Republican House candidates of the plan Wednesday. This comes after a Supreme Court decision that struck down Louisiana’s second majority Black congressional district.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority found that the district, represented by Democrat Cleo Fields, relied too heavily on race.

Trending News

The Washington Post said the announcement to suspend the May 16 election could come as soon as Friday.  It’s unclear whether the governor’s suspension would apply only to primaries for the six House seats, or include other elections, including the Senate primary.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days