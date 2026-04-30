REPORT: Gov. Jeff Landry to suspend May primary to redraw congressional map

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry plans to suspend next month’s primary elections so state lawmakers can pass a new congressional map, the Washington Post reported.

The Washington Post said Landry told Republican House candidates of the plan Wednesday. This comes after a Supreme Court decision that struck down Louisiana’s second majority Black congressional district.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority found that the district, represented by Democrat Cleo Fields, relied too heavily on race.

The Washington Post said the announcement to suspend the May 16 election could come as soon as Friday. It’s unclear whether the governor’s suspension would apply only to primaries for the six House seats, or include other elections, including the Senate primary.