Report: Four people killed in Canada shooting
At least four people have been killed in a shooting in Canada, CNN reports.
The incident was reported in the capital of the Canadian province New Brunswick. The investigation is still ongoing.
Local authorities are urging people to stay in their homes and to keep their doors locked.
Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm.— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018
