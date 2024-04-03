Report details moments before man was fatally injured in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - Devin Repath walked backward out of Fred's Bar on March 23, with several people in "hot pursuit," a police report obtained by WBRZ says.

Repath, 26, left the Tigerland bar around 1:15 a.m., just after he had a dust-up with another group of men inside. Police said that exchange involved some pushing and shoving, and soon spilled out into the parking lot.

Once outside, Repath swung at a man in the other group. He missed. That man hit back, knocking Repath backward. The man and his friends "immediately began to rush Repath, knocking him to the ground," the report said. Two of Repath's friends who were at the bar with him that night were also beaten, but only suffered minor scrapes and bruising.

BRPD officers who were working as off-duty security in the Tigerland parking lot area heard about something happening outside Fred's. Officers said they found Repath unconscious and bleeding from the back of his head.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police have not made any arrests in Repath's case — which has been declared as a homicide.