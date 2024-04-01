Report: Baton Rouge man shot on I-10 in Metairie on Saturday afternoon

Photo via. WWL

METAIRIE - A 27-year-old Baton Rouge man was shot while driving down Interstate 10 in Metairie on Saturday afternoon, NOLA.com reported.

The news outlet spoke to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, who said the man was driving eastbound on I-10 when someone started shooting. The victim was hit in the arm, leg and a bullet grazed his head.

WWL talked to a resident that heard the shooting. They said at first it sounded like a tire malfunction, then several pops followed.

"Initially there was a pretty loud like a boom," resident Danny Wiggins said. "Then followed by a succession of maybe eight to 12 rapid pops."

No information about the