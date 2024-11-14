Report: Baton Rouge district attorney proposes property tax to combat funding woes

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore is proposing a property tax on voters' ballots this spring to bolster his office, according to The Advocate.

The Advocate reported that a notice was posted for a public hearing to consider taking action on a new ad valorem tax. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall.

The amount to be proposed has not yet been determined, but Moore intends to have it on voters' ballot for the May 3, 2025 election.

Moore says the more than 60 attorneys in his office were struggling to keep up with the 15,000 cases assigned, and with no funding available in the city-parish budget to hire more staff, he is unable to pay many of his attorneys competitive wages.