Latest Weather Blog
Remains of man missing almost 7 years found
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The remains of a Louisiana man missing almost seven years have been found and identified, authorities said.
Kenneth Wayne Cole, 32, of Shreveport, was reported missing in November 2015. His remains were positively identified through DNA after a skull was found in a wooded area in west Shreveport last August, Caddo Parish Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma said Friday in a news release.
A passerby alerted police to the discovery of the skull off Financial Plaza Drive west of state Highway 3132.
Coroner’s investigators, Shreveport Police and a cadaver dog searched the area but found no other remains.
Thoma’s office said the skull was sent to the FACES forensic anthropology lab in Baton Rouge for further examination. Earlier this month a positive DNA match was reported and the skull was determined to be that of Cole.
Trending News
So far, a cause of death has not been determined, Thoma said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Finally, after a COVID hiatus, Spanish Town rolls; closes out Mardi Gras...
-
Southdowns neighborhood celebrates first Mardi Gras parade since 2020
-
Two killed in drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
-
Woman pays wrong electric bill for whole year; DEMCO comfirms mix-up
-
Ascension school employee booked in child rape investigation
Sports Video
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart