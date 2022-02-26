Remains of man missing almost 7 years found

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The remains of a Louisiana man missing almost seven years have been found and identified, authorities said.

Kenneth Wayne Cole, 32, of Shreveport, was reported missing in November 2015. His remains were positively identified through DNA after a skull was found in a wooded area in west Shreveport last August, Caddo Parish Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma said Friday in a news release.

A passerby alerted police to the discovery of the skull off Financial Plaza Drive west of state Highway 3132.

Coroner’s investigators, Shreveport Police and a cadaver dog searched the area but found no other remains.

Thoma’s office said the skull was sent to the FACES forensic anthropology lab in Baton Rouge for further examination. Earlier this month a positive DNA match was reported and the skull was determined to be that of Cole.

So far, a cause of death has not been determined, Thoma said.