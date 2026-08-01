Quarterback competition continues as Southern starts fall camp

BATON ROUGE - The preparation has begun for Southern football as they start fall camp practices. The players reported to campus on Tuesday and started on-the-field work later in the week.

During spring practice, head coach Marshall Faulk said that he'd like to name a starting quarterback by fall camp. At the time, only Ashton Strother, Dillon Compton and JUCO transfer Wyatt McCauley were on campus.

Entering fall camp, the Jags now have seven quarterbacks listed on their roster. However, the competition seems to be narrowed down to Strother, McCauley and new addition in Christian Johnson.

Johnson originally signed to play at Louisiana-Monroe, but transferred to Southern after spring practice. He won the 2024 NJCAA National Championship with Hutchinson Community College.

In the first practice that media attended, Johnson took the first team reps, followed by Strother and McCauley.

However, coach Faulk says the amount of reps each of them take will not be the deciding factor in who wins the job.

"It's not just based off play. It's based off person because you've got to have the right guy leading your team. Sometimes, the guy that makes the best throws and do all the things right, sometimes that person doesn't echo your message and doesn't lead your team in the direction that you want to be. Quarterback is the position that you've got to have that person," Faulk said Saturday.

Southern will continue with practice throughout the month with their first game just weeks away. The Jags will take on Alabama State in the Birmingham Football Classic on Aug. 29.