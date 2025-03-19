QB Joe Burrow to be featured on season 2 of Netflix's 'Quarterback'

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be featured on season two of Netflix's hit docu-series "Quarterback."

"Quarterback" gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the life of multiple NFL quarterbacks on and off the field. This season, Burrow will be joined by Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Two years ago, the first season of the show followed Cousins when he was the quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Joe Burrow

Kirk Cousins

Jared Goff



Netflix followed Burrow, Goff and Cousins this past season when Burrow passed for nearly 5,000 yards and led the league with 43 touchdown passes.

Season 2 of "Quarterback" is set to air on Netflix this July.