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Public gets first look at possible new voting system
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Secretary of State's office is one step closer to choosing a new voting system for the state.
On Wednesday, election officials held a public demonstration of a new Smartmatic voting system, one of seven systems that are competing for the contract.
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State officials said they hope to make a decision on which vendor will supply the state with voting systems by the end of the year.
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