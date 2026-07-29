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Public gets first look at possible new voting system

1 hour 11 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2026 Jul 29, 2026 July 29, 2026 6:49 PM July 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Secretary of State's office is one step closer to choosing a new voting system for the state. 

On Wednesday, election officials held a public demonstration of a new Smartmatic voting system, one of seven systems that are competing for the contract. 

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State officials said they hope to make a decision on which vendor will supply the state with voting systems by the end of the year. 

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