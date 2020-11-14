Latest Weather Blog
Prosecutors wants shooter of Will Smith to serve 60 years
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans district attorney says he'll seek a 60-year sentence for the man who shot ex-Saints star Will Smith - the maximum 40 years for manslaughter in Smith's death, with 20 years added for attempted manslaughter in the wounding of Smith's wife.
Cardell Hayes is set for sentencing on Feb. 17. Jurors found him guilty Sunday night of the lesser manslaughter charges, deciding against murder in the shootings that followed a traffic collision last April.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said Monday his office would seek the maximum sentence for both crimes. The judge can sentence Hayes to serve them concurrently, but the prosecutor says the crimes are so serious that Hayes should serve the sentences one after the other, for a total of 60 years.
