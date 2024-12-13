Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss reveals cancer diagnosis, 6-hour surgery

Pro Football Hall of Fame

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss said Friday he is being treated for cancer and is recovering from major surgery.

In an appearance on Instagram Live, Moss, aided by a cane, introduced himself as a cancer survivor and thanked his “prayer warriors” for their support.

Moss said a cancerous mass was found in his bile duct, between his pancreas and liver. He said he had surgery to put a stent in his liver on Thanksgiving and then underwent a 6-hour procedure about a week ago to remove the cancer. He said he was hospitalized for six days and released on Friday.

The surgery was a Whipple procedure, Moss said. The operation involves removing the head of the pancreas, part of the small intestine, the gallbladder and the bile duct, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I didn’t think I would ever be in a position like this, as healthy as I thought I was,” Moss said.

Moss said he will undergo radiation and chemotherapy.

“All the prayers, the well wishes, I really felt that, my family felt that,” Moss said, wearing a hoodie with the words “Team Moss.”

Moss stepped away from his role as an analyst on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” on Dec. 6.