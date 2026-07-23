Preteen changes course with help from nonprofit partnering with City of Baker to reduce youth violence

BAKER- A nonprofit is partnering with the city of Baker to help reduce youth violence after a series of shootings in the area this summer.

Pivot 4 Peace, a nonprofit focused on changing the lives of young people, partnered with the city following multiple shootings, including two at Baker High School.

One of the young people in the program is 12-year-old Amari Robinson.

His mother, Danyele Norwood, said he started going down the wrong path after his father passed away in 2024.

"He was having a lot of behavior issues at school. Getting suspended," Norwood said.

She enrolled him in the Pivot 4 Peace program to provide a space for him to process his feelings. Amari is one of dozens of young people in the program.

Dana Winbush, Chief of Streets for Pivot 4 Peace, said the program focuses on changing how young people think.

"Their mindset needs to change, and for their mindset to change, there have to be things in place with behavioral therapy. There have to be people that they can look at and say, 'Hey, these people did not just call me on this particular day; I can continue to call them,'" said Winbush.

Dr. Daron Brown, a behavioral specialist with the program, worked in juvenile corrections for decades. He said the work begins close to home, long before a kid makes it into the system.

"It starts in the community, and it starts in the home, and that's one of the things: we're going to bring conversations and resources to that child and to that family," Dr. Brown said.

Amari said he hopes the program helps other Baker teens the way it has helped him.

"Those negative thoughts can really get you in some messed up situations. Basically, when you talk to people, that's like releasing all your feelings," said Amari.

WBRZ reached out to the Baker Police Department for updates on the recent shootings and had not heard back.

Pivot 4 Peace is sponsoring an event to help grieving parents who lost a child connect and heal. It's on Sunday, July 26, from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at 4238 Florida Blvd. More information can be found here.