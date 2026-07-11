City of Baker announces new Violence Prevention Plan in response to recent violence

BAKER — Mayor Darnell Waites announced the City of Baker's new Violence Prevention Plan on Saturday.

The comprehensive community-driven initiative was designed to reduce violence, strengthen neighborhoods and improve public safety through collaboration, prevention and long-term investment.

The plan, developed in response to recent shootings within the city, was created by the City of Baker, Pivot 4 Peace, the Dionrey Claiborne Stop the Violence Organization and Metro Councilmember Anthony Kenney, addresses the impact of violence as well as the underlying conditions that contribute to it.

Key priorities of the prevention plan include strengthening partnerships among government agencies, law enforcement, community organizations, educators, leaders and residents, expanding community-based violence prevention and intervention efforts, addressing causes that contribute to violence through coordinated services, supporting youth and families through positive opportunities, and building trust between residents and community institutions.

"Creating a safer Baker requires all of us," Waites said. “When government, community organizations, faith leaders, residents, and other stakeholders work together with a shared vision and a common purpose, the incidence of violence can decrease."

The initiative will embrace a comprehensive approach that incorporates evidence-informed strategies and nationally recognized violence reduction practices while learning from successful community violence intervention programs throughout the state and across the nation.