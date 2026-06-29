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Prairieville man found guilty of manslaughter in 2022 fatal shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE — A jury found a man guilty of manslaughter on Friday evening in connection with the 2022 shooting death of a Prairieville man.
Jerome Lilly, 41, was convicted in the shooting death of Tarrence Williams, 40, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.
According to prosecutors, on July 13, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Creek Drive in Prairieville after a shooting was reported. When deputies arrived, they made contact with the 911 caller, who was Lilly himself.
Lilly told deputies he had gotten into a physical altercation with his girlfriend's ex, Williams, which resulted in him shooting Williams. Williams was found lying in the entryway of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives learned that Lilly and Williams had gotten into a heated phone conversation about Williams's children. Williams then traveled to the residence to pick up his children and a verbal argument followed.
Although there was no evidence of the argument becoming physical, Lilly fired multiple shots, hitting Williams. He was then arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
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Sentencing was deferred pending a pre-sentence investigation and is tentatively set for Sept. 14. Lilly faces up to 40 years in state prison.
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