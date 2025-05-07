68°
Power outages reported for Louisiana, Mississippi after severe weather
BATON ROUGE - Power outages were reported across the capital area and in Mississippi following severe weather Tuesday night.
According to poweroutage.us, as of 9:40 p.m., Wilkinson County in Mississippi has 2,425 without power and Amite County has 458 without power.
In Louisiana, Ascension Parish has 918 people without power, West Baton Rouge Parish has 364 people without power, East Baton Rouge Parish has 219 people without power and Iberville Parish has 161 people without power.
Entergy customers experiencing outages can contact them at 1-800-968-8243, while DEMCO customers with outages can contact 1-884-693-3626.
