Pope Leo XIV picks Houma-area priest to lead diocese as its sixth bishop

SCHRIEVER — A priest who served as the administrator of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux following last year's death of Bishop Mario Dorsonville has been named to replace him.

Pope Leo XIV on Thursday named the Rev. Simon Peter Engurait, 53, as the diocese's sixth bishop.

Engurait is the third U.S. bishop appointed by Leo XIV, following the naming of new bishops for San Diego and Pittsburgh. Cardinals elected Leo as the first U.S.-born pope last month.

Engurait, a Uganda native, attended seminaries in his youth and had a career in public service before studying for the priesthood. He was ordained 12 years ago.

“I did not expect this — I am humbled beyond words that the Holy Father has chosen me, not from outside, but from among the ranks of the priests of this beloved diocese,” the bishop-elect said.

He has spent his entire career as a priest in the diocese.

“While I am still shocked by the news that the Lord has asked me to be a bishop, I must admit that knowing the people of this diocese brings me great comfort in saying yes,” he said.

The diocese covers Lafourche and Terrebonne civil parishes plus part of Jefferson Parish and the Morgan City area in St. Mary Parish.

The bishop of Baton Rouge, Michael Duca, offered his congratulations Friday.

“We know the people of our neighboring diocese are delighted to have a new shepherd whom they consider one of their own," Duca said.

Dorsonville died at age 63 from a liver disorder less than a year after being named bishop. An installation Mass for Engurait will be held later.