77°
Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula Police investigating shooting at Tasker Park, at least one injured
PONCHATOULA - Ponchatoula Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a community park on Sunday.
Police Chief Bry Layrisson said at least one person was hurt in a shooting that happened at Tasker Park, shortly before 5:30 p.m.
No information about the shooting has been released.
Trending News
Tasker Park is nearly a mile away from the town's annual Strawberry Festival, which wrapped up at 6 p.m. Sunday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fair Housing Workshop helps landlords and tenants understand their rights
-
Livingston Parish president releases statement after parish government ordered to pay $37,000...
-
Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful gearing up for Love the Boot Week...
-
Southern University throws watch party for Artemis II return
-
Lane Kiffin speaks at LSU's Coaches Clinic