Ponchatoula Police investigating shooting at Tasker Park, at least one injured

PONCHATOULA - Ponchatoula Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a community park on Sunday.

Police Chief Bry Layrisson said at least one person was hurt in a shooting that happened at Tasker Park, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

No information about the shooting has been released.

Tasker Park is nearly a mile away from the town's annual Strawberry Festival, which wrapped up at 6 p.m. Sunday.