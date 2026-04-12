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Ponchatoula Police investigating shooting at Tasker Park, at least one injured

53 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, April 12 2026 Apr 12, 2026 April 12, 2026 5:59 PM April 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - Ponchatoula Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a community park on Sunday. 

Police Chief Bry Layrisson said at least one person was hurt in a shooting that happened at Tasker Park, shortly before 5:30 p.m. 

No information about the shooting has been released. 

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Tasker Park is nearly a mile away from the town's annual Strawberry Festival, which wrapped up at 6 p.m. Sunday. 

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