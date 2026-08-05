Ponchatoula High School honored a counselor who died in 2025 by renaming her workspace

PONCHATOULA — Ponchatoula High School has renamed its guidance counseling office The Denise Latour Counseling Suite, honoring a longtime school counselor who served the school for more than 25 years.

The dedication took place on Wednesday, on what would have been Latour's birthday.

Latour passed away in April 2025 from pneumonia, just before senior graduation. She had been recognized as a statewide Louisiana High School Counselor of the Year. A graduate of Riverdale High School, she earned degrees from the then-University of New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana University before building her career in education.

Her work at Ponchatoula High School touched thousands of families and she was widely known for her tough-loving encouragement, her advocacy for students and her leadership within the counseling profession.

After her passing, the school saw a community-wide outpouring of support. School leaders say the new name ensures future generations will know the counselor who helped shape the school's culture.

"This solidifies our mom's legacy, reminding everyone who walks these halls—forever—to be dedicated and to pursue a commitment to helping students reach their full potential," Latour's sons said at the ceremony.

School leaders added the naming serves as a permanent reminder of the values she championed every day.

For those wishing to honor her memory, donations may be made to the Denise Latour Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports students pursuing higher education. Scholarship and donation information can be found on the fund's Facebook page.

The fund awarded nearly $4,000 in scholarships to high school seniors graduating this year.