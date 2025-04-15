81°
Police trying to identify person who tried using counterfeit money at Government Street store
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Department detectives are trying to identify a person who tried to use counterfeit money at a Government Street grocery store.
Officials said the attempted purchase happened on April 8.
Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.
