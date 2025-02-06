83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for three people who burglarized multiple vehicles along Southlawn Drive

2 hours 4 seconds ago Thursday, February 06 2025 Feb 6, 2025 February 06, 2025 12:52 PM February 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for three people who burglarized several cars along Southlawn Drive.

The burglaries happened on Jan. 26 and police provided surveillance photos of the three burglars showing them inside a convenience store.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days