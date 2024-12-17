80°
Police respond to fatal shooting Monday night, bringing year homicide total to match 2023's
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Merganzer Avenue late Monday night.
The shooting happened on Merganzer, which comes off Mills Avenue attached to Scenic Highway, around 10 p.m.. The victim, 36-year-old Sedrick Davis, was found in a grassy area near the area where the Baton Rouge Police Department's shot spotters were activated. He died on the scene.
Police did not immediately release any information on a suspect or a motive.
Davis' death brings the total number of homicides in Baton Rouge in 2024 to 81, which is the total number of homicides that occurred in the city in 2023.
