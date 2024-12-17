80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police respond to fatal shooting Monday night, bringing year homicide total to match 2023's

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Merganzer Avenue late Monday night. 

The shooting happened on Merganzer, which comes off Mills Avenue attached to Scenic Highway, around 10 p.m.. The victim, 36-year-old Sedrick Davis, was found in a grassy area near the area where the Baton Rouge Police Department's shot spotters were activated. He died on the scene. 

Police did not immediately release any information on a suspect or a motive. 

Davis' death brings the total number of homicides in Baton Rouge in 2024 to 81, which is the total number of homicides that occurred in the city in 2023. 

