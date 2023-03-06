80°
Police: One dead after shooting off Plank Road Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Sunday evening and left one person dead.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Nicholas Williams, 35, was shot and killed on Alliquipa Street off Plank Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night.
Officers said a motive and a suspect are unknown.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
