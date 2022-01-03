39°
Police: New York IHOP waitress pulls knife on family after argument

4 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, May 10 2017 May 10, 2017 May 10, 2017 6:50 AM May 10, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MASSAPEQUA - Police say a waitress at a New York IHOP pulled a steak knife on a Long Island family after an argument over poor service.

The mother of the family says they were shaken up after she, her husband and their two special needs kids were surrounded by the pancake restaurant's wait staff after complaining about poor service. No one was injured.

WNBC-TV reports the Massapequa IHOP says they're not supposed to discuss the matter with media. A statement released by the franchise owner, Camile Gnolfo, says the business is cooperating with a police investigation.

Authorities say the waitress who pulled the knife on Friday morning was arrested on a charge of menacing, and is due in court later this month.

