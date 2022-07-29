77°
Police: Man killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue Thursday evening

Thursday, July 28 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death on Scotland Avenue Thursday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, near Scenic Highway.

A male victim was injured in the shooting, and the coroner's office was notified, according to police.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

