Police looking for man who left fatal traffic accident on North St. Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for a driver who left the scene of a fatal accident on North Street shortly after 10 a.m. Monday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 54-year-old Debra Marshall was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital where she later died.

Officers said the other driver, described as a black male, ditched his 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck at the scene of the accident and ran away on foot.

Anyone with information about the driver's identity should call (225) 389-2000.