Police looking for information on two unsolved homicides in 2023

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for more information on two unsolved homicides from 2023.

On Feb. 25, 2023, 17-year-old Nykobia Keller's body was found inside a vehicle located near the Hollywood exit ramp on North I-110. Police believe Keller was followed and targeted by another vehicle before being shot.

"They were riding in their vehicle, and a second vehicle pulled alongside them, started shooting, struck the driver. She was able to pull over, they called for medical and police assistance and upon our arrival, she died at the scene," BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely told WBRZ following her death.

BRPD says they don't know who killed Keller or why.

Four months later, police officers were called to the North Sherwood Forest Community Park. They found 29-year-old Nicholas Brock near the basketball court. Police said he was shot to death.

During the early stages of investigation, BRPD said they believe an argument happened prior to the shooting. Brock's murder has yet to be solved.

Anyone who can assist in these investigations is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 334-7867.