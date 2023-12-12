Police looking for 15-year-old last seen Sunday, may be in danger

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday and may be in danger.

Baton Rouge Police officers said Taliyah Jackson was last seen Dec. 10 on South 18th Street near South Boulevard. Police said she may be in danger.

Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts should call (225) 389-2000.