Police investigate fatal shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive

Thursday, June 16 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting that left one dead Thursday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was dispatched to Thomas Delpit Drive shortly before 9 p.m.. One male victim was on the scene with reportedly fatal injuries.

A motive or possible suspect has not been identified.

This is a developing story.

