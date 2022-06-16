75°
Police investigate fatal shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting that left one dead Thursday evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department was dispatched to Thomas Delpit Drive shortly before 9 p.m.. One male victim was on the scene with reportedly fatal injuries.
A motive or possible suspect has not been identified.
This is a developing story.
