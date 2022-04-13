73°
Latest Weather Blog
Police expected to shut down I-10 in Iberville Parish Wednesday to clear hazmat crash
GROSSE TETE - Law enforcement in Iberville Parish will close I-10 in both directions Wednesday to remove an overturned tanker truck carrying hazardous materials.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the truck was carrying acrylic acid and that it sprung a small leak after the crash around 4 a.m. near Grosse Tete.
Sheriff Brett Stassi said state troopers expect to close the interstate sometime Wednesday so crews from Texas and Florida can help clear the wreck.
Trending News
The truck is currently resting in the median, and traffic is allowed to pass for the time being.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police expected to shut down I-10 in Iberville Parish Wednesday to clear...
-
14-year-old former student arrested after sneaking onto high school campus with stolen...
-
14-year-old leads police on chase, crashes stolen truck in canal near Grosse...
-
Car thefts nearly doubling each month in Baton Rouge
-
Highway 30 Coalition formed to start process on expanding the road