Police expected to shut down I-10 in Iberville Parish Wednesday to clear hazmat crash

GROSSE TETE - Law enforcement in Iberville Parish will close I-10 in both directions Wednesday to remove an overturned tanker truck carrying hazardous materials.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the truck was carrying acrylic acid and that it sprung a small leak after the crash around 4 a.m. near Grosse Tete.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said state troopers expect to close the interstate sometime Wednesday so crews from Texas and Florida can help clear the wreck.

The truck is currently resting in the median, and traffic is allowed to pass for the time being.