Police: Baker High School teacher arrested after loaded handgun found in backpack

BAKER — A Baker High School teacher was arrested after a gun was found in a bag inside his classroom, Baker Police said.

According to Baker Police, 24-year-old Cameron McMorris' classroom was being searched prior to testing. During this process, an assisting teacher placed multiple items in a book sack belonging to McMorris.

The bag was then brought to the school's guidance office. It was at this time the teacher saw a loaded handgun in one of the compartments of the bag, police said.

Law enforcement was then notified.

Surveillance footage confirmed that the bag was McMorris', police added.

McMorris was arrested on one count of carrying a weapon in a firearm-free zone on Tuesday.