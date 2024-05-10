Police arrest former cheer sponsor, cheer coach for allegedly stealing funds from program

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two people for allegedly stealing funds from the Live Oak Junior High cheer team.

According to police, Jessica Angelo, the former cheer coach, and Kristen Goodwin, the former cheer team sponsor, were both charged with felony theft and criminal conspiracy. The two allegedly conspired together to sell t-shirts purchased with school funds, where the profit from the shirts would not be returned to the school cheer program.

The amount of money they kept from the shirt sales was over $3,000. Additionally, a single reimbursement invoice was identified as fraudulent, which resulted in funds being stolen from the Live Oak Junior High Cheer Fund.

The complaints were reported in 2023 and the theft was discovered by a legislative auditor in 2024.

Livingston Parish Public Schools spokesperson Delia Taylor said the two would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Additionally, Angelo's attorney issued the following statement about her arrest:

"Ms. Angelo maintains her innocence. We are looking forward to appearing in court and presenting her side of the story."