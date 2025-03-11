Police arrest Addis parents accused of having 7 children in home with maggots on food, drugs in open

ADDIS — Two Addis parents were arrested for allegedly having their seven children in a home with drugs lying out, a strong smell of feces, countertops overflowing with trash and maggots covering their food.

According to Addis Police, Daniel Hopkins and his wife Samantha Gordon's home was the subject of two Department of Children and Family Services visits before officers were dispatched for a welfare check on Gordon on Feb. 28.

When police arrived, Gordon was allegedly "acting in an erratic manner." She said that the Illuminati was trying to attack her before admitting to using opioids in the last 24 hours. It all happened while she was carrying a newborn baby. She was then brought to a medical facility in Plaquemine, police said.

DCFS workers and police then observed poor living conditions for the children who ranged in age from one year to 13 years old.

A week later, police returned to the home and found that the conditions had not improved. Police said that food was still covered in roaches, maggots and flies, toilets were still full of feces and supposed meth and smoking paraphernalia was near a computer the children used for homeschool courses.

DCFS workers then took custody of the children and said "nothing in the home was salvageable for the children."

Hopkins, 36, was arrested March 6 on multiple counts of cruelty to a juvenile, as well as drug charges. Gordon, 33, was arrested March 7 for her neglectful behavior in raising the children. Both have criminal records, with Gordon previously arrested on alcohol charges and Hopkins on narcotics and fraud charges.