Pointe Coupee hosting blood drive for deputy hit while directing traffic around oil tank fire
NEW ROADS - Officials are hosting a blood drive to support a Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who was hit and injured in a crash while directing traffic around a large fire.
Deputy Robert Williams has a long road to recovery after being hit on Mar. 31. He sustained severe injuries in the crash and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office is putting together a blood drive to help with his medical expenses.
The drive is being held in the front parking lot of the Pointe Coupee General Hospital from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
