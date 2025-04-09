61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pointe Coupee hosting blood drive for deputy hit while directing traffic around oil tank fire

2 hours 12 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, April 09 2025 Apr 9, 2025 April 09, 2025 7:18 AM April 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ROADS - Officials are hosting a blood drive to support a Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who was hit and injured in a crash while directing traffic around a large fire. 

Deputy Robert Williams has a long road to recovery after being hit on Mar. 31. He sustained severe injuries in the crash and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office is putting together a blood drive to help with his medical expenses. 

The drive is being held in the front parking lot of the Pointe Coupee General Hospital from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days