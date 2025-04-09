Pointe Coupee hosting blood drive for deputy hit while directing traffic around oil tank fire

NEW ROADS - Officials are hosting a blood drive to support a Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who was hit and injured in a crash while directing traffic around a large fire.

Deputy Robert Williams has a long road to recovery after being hit on Mar. 31. He sustained severe injuries in the crash and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office is putting together a blood drive to help with his medical expenses.

The drive is being held in the front parking lot of the Pointe Coupee General Hospital from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.