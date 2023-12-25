Plaquemine Police looking for suspect in double murder; latest shooting in ongoing feud

PLAQUEMINE - Plaquemine Police officers are looking for a man accused of killing two people sitting at a red light Sunday—the latest incident in a years-long feud that started in 2018.

A warrant was issued for 22-year-old Markeithan Jamal McGinnis for two counts of first-degree murder after Justin Young and Marcus Williams were shot and killed in Plaquemine early Sunday morning.

"People should be at home celebrating Christmas, and now I have two families at home planning funerals. And another young man threw his life away," Plaquemine Police Chief Stephen Engolio said.

According to Engolio, Williams and Young were driving with two other passengers on LA-1 around 2 a.m.. When their car stopped at a red light, another vehicle drove up and opened fire. Williams and Young died. The other passengers were unharmed.

Chief Engolio says all of the people involved knew each other.

"Everybody knows everybody, somebody does something to tick somebody off, somebody from their family or group of friends is going to do something to the other side. This is all stemming from an armed robbery went bad back in 2018 where a young man was killed,"

Chief Engolio said the feud has caused a lot of violence over the years.

"I don't even know how many shootings, houses getting shot, cars getting shot. Every now and then a person getting shot and the other side retaliates and starts their bull," Engolio said.