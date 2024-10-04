Pink pumpkin patch kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE - Commuters may notice something odd this morning if they pass by any of the Baton Rouge General campuses - thousands of pink pumpkins sprouted overnight for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The pumpkin patch is an annual event hosted by the hospital to raise awareness for breast cancer. Visitors to any of the campuses are invited to bring a pink pumpkin home, and visitors to the Bluebonnet campus can enjoy photo ops and food.

The hospital will be raising awareness all month with events to promote testing and regular checkups for people who can get breast cancer, like the Mammos and More event on Oct. 12, where doctors will be present to help with screenings and attendees can craft their own charm jewelry.

For more information about Breast Cancer Awareness Month or to schedule a screening, visit BRG's website here.