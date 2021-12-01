Pineville mayor to retire, won't seek a 7th term

Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — The mayor of a central Louisiana city said Tuesday he won’t run for a seventh term and will retire when his current one ends on June 30.

Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields’ statement said the decision came “after much soul searching and reflection.”

“Serving as mayor has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” he said.. “I will forever be grateful to the citizens of Pineville for the trust placed in me and my family by first electing me as a city councilman in 1998, six times as mayor with the last four unopposed.”

Fields had intended to run for office again, but said changes in his personal life and health caused him to rethink that decision, The Town Talk reported. He also cited the birth of his third grandson, his daughter’s marriage and her first child — “all of which have brought to bear on me the value of slowing down and playing a more active part with my wife and in their lives.”

Fields also said changes in his eyesight wouldn’t allow him to be as hands-on as he would like, even though he still feels capable of leading the city.

He said he’s spent the last 21 years assembling a “great team of employees who work hard every day to serve, protect and provide the best of services to our beautiful city,” he wrote. “It is because of them that I can hand off the mantle of leadership and know that the future of our city is in great hands.”