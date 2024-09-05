Latest Weather Blog
Pickup truck rear-ends bus; 9 Live Oak students taken for treatment after crash on Cane Market Road
WATSON — A pick-up truck rear-ended a Livingston Parish school bus Thursday afternoon while the driver was taking two dozen children home after their classes.
The crash occurred on Cane Market Road near Napoleon Drive. The bus carried children from Live Oak High and Live Oak Junior High schools, the Livingston Parish School District said.
Nine of the children were taken to hospitals for treatment and observation, according to the district's transportation director.
In a message relayed by district spokeswoman Delia Taylor, the transportation director said the bus sustained significant damage to its rear, but the driver was able to drive the bus to the district maintenance facility.
Trending News
A cause wasn't given, though heavy rains have made driving treacherous for much of the day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shooting at Highland Road apartment leaves one 15-year-old dead; another arrested for...
-
Louisiana Make-A-Wish child now has his own backyard baseball field
-
Business owner frustrated about Nicholson Drive construction
-
One Tank Trips: Basics Paintball, Gellyball and Axe Throwing
-
Security expert raises concerns for safety following deadly Georgia school shooting
Sports Video
-
John Emery Jr. will not play sixth, final season as Tiger after...
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins