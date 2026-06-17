Physical therapy facility to open in former Roux 61 building along Bluebonnet Boulevard, report says

BATON ROUGE — After Roux 61 closed its doors along Bluebonnet Boulevard last summer, a physical therapy facility is set to open in the restaurant's former building, according to a report by The Advocate.

The Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic bought the building shortly after it closed. According to the newspaper, BROC is transforming the building into a medical facility that will offer physical therapy, rehabilitation and MRI services. It will reportedly open by the end of the year.

Roux 61 abruptly closed in June 2025. Employees told WBRZ they were notified via text, leaving them scrambling for work.