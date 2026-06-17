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Physical therapy facility to open in former Roux 61 building along Bluebonnet Boulevard, report says

2 hours 18 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 2:28 PM June 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — After Roux 61 closed its doors along Bluebonnet Boulevard last summer, a physical therapy facility is set to open in the restaurant's former building, according to a report by The Advocate

The Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic bought the building shortly after it closed. According to the newspaper, BROC is transforming the building into a medical facility that will offer physical therapy, rehabilitation and MRI services. It will reportedly open by the end of the year.

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Roux 61 abruptly closed in June 2025. Employees told WBRZ they were notified via text, leaving them scrambling for work. 

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